NOBODY LIKES HIM: Biden’s Approval Rating Hits Lowest Point In Nearly Two Years, Ties Lowest Of Presidency

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that US President Joe Biden’s public approval rating has plummeted to its lowest level in almost two years, matching the lowest reading of his presidency. The four-day poll, which concluded on Monday, showed a mere 36% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance, a decline from 38% in April.

This drop in approval ratings could spell trouble for Biden’s reelection bid, as he faces off against Donald Trump in the November 5 presidential election. While Biden has been largely tied with Trump in national polls, Trump has maintained slight leads in many polls in the crucial states that will determine the winner of the US Electoral College.

The poll highlighted Biden’s vulnerabilities, with the state of the economy emerging as the top concern for 23% of respondents. Political extremism and immigration followed closely, with 21% and 13% of respondents citing these issues as the most pressing problems facing the country.

The poll also revealed that Trump holds an edge over Biden on key issues, including the economy, immigration, and foreign conflicts and terrorism. A significant 40% of respondents believe Trump has better policies for the economy, compared to 30% who prefer Biden’s approach. Trump also leads on immigration, with 42% of respondents favoring his stance, while 25% prefer Biden’s.

Biden’s age, at 81, is also a concern for voters, and the state of the US economy looms large over his reelection hopes. Despite inflation slowing in recent months and a jobless rate below 4% for over two years, voters have been stung by years of fast-rising consumer prices.

Additionally, a separate Reuters/Ipsos poll this month showed that many Democrats (44%) disapprove of Biden’s response to Israel’s war on Hamas militants, further weighing on the president’s prospects.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)