HaGaon HaRav Shaul Alter Coming To The U.S. Next Week To Be Mechazek His Many Followers

HaRav Shaul Alter shlit”a, the revered and deeply admired Rosh Yeshivas Pnei Menachem who has gained a following of tens of thousands across the globe, is preparing to visit the United States this coming week to give chizzuk to his many followers and fundraise for his mosdos in Eretz Yisroel.

The rosh yeshiva is scheduled to depart from Eretz Yisroel next Tuesday night, and land in the U.S. early Wednesday morning. He will be staying primarily in Boro Park, where there will be a public shiur at 8:30 PM Thursday night in the Eminence Ballroom, 4315 16th Avenue in Brooklyn.

Initial preparations are also underway for Shabbos, during which many thousands are expected to join HaRav Shaul at The Palace, 780 McDonald Avenue, also in Brooklyn. The Shabbos schedule details are expected to be forthcoming over the next few days.

On Sunday morning, the rosh yeshiva could potentially briefly visit Lakewood before flying to Chicago, where he will spend three days being mechazek the community. Included in the Chicago itinerary is a shiur from the Rosh Yeshiva on Sunday evening at Kollel Zichron Eliyahu, and an address at Agudas Yisroel of WRP on Monday evening.

Rav Alter was last in the U.S. this past November, a visit during which he inspired and was mechazek countless American yidden in Lakewood, Boro Park, and Florida, in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 Hamas massacre.

