BORO PARK: Second Alarm Fire In Residential Home On 46 Street [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The FDNY is currently on the scene of a working structure fire in the Boro Park section of Brooklyn, Boro Park Scoop is reporting.

The fire started at around 4:20PM in a private home located at 1362 46th Street near 13th Avenue.

The FDNY tells YWN that the fire is on the third floor of a three-story mixed use building with four residential units and one commercial unit.

Initial reports that no one from the home is injured.

Boro Park Hatzolah is on the scene standing by, as the FDNY continues to battle the blaze.

As of 4:50PM, there were heavy flames pushing through the roof of the home.

At 4:55PM the FDNY requested a second alarm response.

Expect heavy traffic delays in the area.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)