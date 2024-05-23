Poll: Majority of Americans Favor Deporting Illegal Immigrants Over Amnesty

A Rasmussen Reports survey has found that a majority of likely voters in the upcoming presidential election support deporting all illegal immigrants from the United States, rather than granting them amnesty.

According to the poll, 54% of likely voters favor a policy of deporting all 11-22 million illegal immigrants, with 36% strongly supporting such a measure. The support for deportation is particularly high among working and lower-middle-class Americans, who are most likely to compete with illegal immigrants for jobs. Among those without a college education, 60% support deportation.

On the other hand, those earning $200,000 or more per year are strongly opposed to deportation, with 63% against such a policy. This group is likely to be the ones hiring illegal immigrants for below-market wages.

Additionally, the poll found that 53% of likely voters oppose granting amnesty to illegal immigrants, which would provide them with green cards and eventual citizenship. Only 41% support amnesty. Again, there is a clear divide along socioeconomic lines, with those earning $30,000 to $50,000 and $50,000 to $100,000 per year opposing amnesty by 55% and 51% respectively. In contrast, 60% of those earning $200,000 or more support amnesty.

The poll’s findings are positive for former President Donald Trump, who has promised to implement “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.” Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has long advocated for amnesty, calling illegal immigrants “model citizens” and promoting the policy at a recent White House event.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)