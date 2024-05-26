Young Voters Abandon Biden for Trump Amid Economic Woes and Israel Concerns

A new New York Times-Sienna survey has revealed a significant shift in young voters’ preferences, with 46% of 18-29-year-olds leaning towards former President Trump over President Biden (43%). This trend is further supported by a CNN poll showing Trump leading among 18-34-year-olds by 11 points.

The polls mark a stunning reversal from 2020, when Biden won the youth vote by 24 points.

Experts attribute this shift to concerns over inflation, the job market, and Biden’s stance on Israel.

During his presidency, inflation reached 10%, and although it has decreased, prices for essential items like gas and food remain high.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that high prices may persist, contradicting Biden allies’ claims that the US is not in a recession.

A Harris-Guardian poll found that over half of Americans believe the country is in a recession and blame Biden.

Additionally, Biden’s handling of Israel’s conflict with Hamas has drawn criticism. In the 2024 Democratic primaries, Biden faced a notable protest vote from American Muslims and college students supporting Hamas, organized by left-wing extremist groups. In Michigan, over 100,000 voters, many from the college town of Ann Arbor, chose “uncommitted” instead of voting for Biden.

