HOW FUN: Covid Vaccine Could Cause Tinnitus, New Study Finds

A newly published scientific study has identified specific risk factors that may contribute to the development of tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology, found that individuals with preexisting medical conditions such as metabolic disorders, hypertension, obesity, and diabetes are more likely to experience tinnitus after vaccination.

The study was conducted by a team led by Dr. Shaowen Bao, a University of Arizona professor, and included Robert Edmonds, a COVID-19 vaccine patient from New Mexico who developed tinnitus after receiving his first vaccine shot in January 2021. Edmonds described the condition as “like the static of an old TV in the background, but 10 times louder.”

Edmonds felt that his concerns were not being taken seriously by public health leaders, so he turned to ABC15, a local news outlet, to share his story. The news team found several others across the country who also experienced tinnitus or hearing loss after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The study analyzed data from 398 individuals who reported tinnitus after COVID-19 vaccination and found that the risk of tinnitus was small but significant. The study also identified specific risk factors, including:

– Metabolic disorders, such as hypertension, obesity, and diabetes

– Older age

– Female gender

– Prior neurological and psychiatric symptoms

The study’s findings suggest that COVID-19 vaccination increases the risk of tinnitus, particularly in individuals with preexisting metabolic disorders. However, it’s important to note that the CDC does not currently recognize tinnitus or hearing loss as a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Edmonds hopes that the study will help raise awareness and provide support for others who may be experiencing similar symptoms. “I wasn’t looking for vindication,” he said. “I was just looking for help getting other people who might be going through this.”

