LAKEWOOD: Child Ejected From Vehicle In Serious Crash [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

At least two young children were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in Lakewood on Tuesday afternoon, Lakewood Alerts reported.

Hatzolah, EMS and other emergency personnel were at Cross Street and White Street treating multiple victims, including one child who was ejected from the vehicle.

Hatzolah paramedics transported at least two children to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, as well as an adult who was also injured in the accident.

The area has been shut down by police. Chaveirim of Central Jersey is directing traffic at the scene.

