Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Israeli Troops Dismantle Terror Tunnels And Strike Terrorists Across Gaza


IDF troops are actively operating in the northern Gaza Strip, targeting terrorists and uncovering weapons in the area. Over the past day, the troops have dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the Jabaliya area, including terror tunnel shafts, observation posts, a weapons storage facility, and a military structure used by Hamas. In one operation, a terrorist cell that had fired mortar shells at IDF troops was eliminated in an aerial strike coordinated by ground forces.

In the Rafah area, IDF troops continued their operations overnight along the Philadelphi Corridor. The IDF said this activity, based on intelligence indicating the presence of terror targets, aims to neutralize threats while preventing harm to uninvolved civilians. Troops are engaging in close-quarters combat with terrorists and uncovering terror tunnel shafts, weapons, and other terrorist infrastructure.

Operations are also intensifying in the central Gaza Strip. Over the past day, IDF troops identified terrorists operating within a nearby structure. An IAF fighter jet subsequently struck the structure, eliminating the terrorists. Concurrently, troops are conducting targeted raids on terror targets in the area, including locating a weapons storage warehouse.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NEW INFO: Hamas Ammunition Caused The Massive Fire In Rafah

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Islamic Jihad Publishes 1st Sign Of Life From Sasha Trufanov

IT’S OFFICIAL: Norway, Spain & Ireland Reward Terror, Recognize Palestinian State

Israel To Soon Require All Visitors To Present Travel Authorizations

Report: IDF Tanks Enter The Center Of Rafah

WILD SCENES: Hundreds Counterprotesting Neturei Karta Outside Scheiner’s Shul In Monsey

Trump On Pro-Hamas Demonstrations: “Any Student That Protests, I Will Throw Them Out Of The Country”

MAILBAG: I’m A Wealthy Man. You Have The Chinuch Financial Crisis All Wrong

What Did HaMashgiach HaRav Don Segal Say About The Chareidi Draft Law?

EPIC FAIL: Rappers Charged In Murder Case Appeared On Stage With Donald Trump At Bronx Rally

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network