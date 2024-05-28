Israeli Troops Dismantle Terror Tunnels And Strike Terrorists Across Gaza

IDF troops are actively operating in the northern Gaza Strip, targeting terrorists and uncovering weapons in the area. Over the past day, the troops have dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the Jabaliya area, including terror tunnel shafts, observation posts, a weapons storage facility, and a military structure used by Hamas. In one operation, a terrorist cell that had fired mortar shells at IDF troops was eliminated in an aerial strike coordinated by ground forces.

In the Rafah area, IDF troops continued their operations overnight along the Philadelphi Corridor. The IDF said this activity, based on intelligence indicating the presence of terror targets, aims to neutralize threats while preventing harm to uninvolved civilians. Troops are engaging in close-quarters combat with terrorists and uncovering terror tunnel shafts, weapons, and other terrorist infrastructure.

Operations are also intensifying in the central Gaza Strip. Over the past day, IDF troops identified terrorists operating within a nearby structure. An IAF fighter jet subsequently struck the structure, eliminating the terrorists. Concurrently, troops are conducting targeted raids on terror targets in the area, including locating a weapons storage warehouse.

