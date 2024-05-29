Bipartisan Congressional Lawmakers Panel On Antisemitism Held At Jewish Federation Of Rockland County

The Jewish Federation and Foundation of Rockland County on Tuesday hosted a bipartisan panel with Republican Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17) and Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), in which the Congressmen gave their views on Israel and the U.S. role in its recovery from the October 7 massacre by Hamas, confronting antisemitism, and ensuring institutions can access non-profit security grants.

Hundreds attended the event, with the amiable discussion providing those in the crowd with insight into the lawmakers’ perspectives on pressing current events – from both sides of the political aisle.

Speaking about the event, Rep. Lawler told YWN: “Americans want to see action from their elected officials. And the only way that is possible in today’s polarized political climate is if Republicans and Democrats engage in open and honest discussions with each other. Otherwise, the bickering that has become almost symbolic of Congress in the national consciousness will simply continue to grow, eroding Americans’ faith in their representatives and our democratic institutions.”

“Rep. [Josh] Gottheimer is a valued partner in bipartisan collaboration, working effectively across the aisle to achieve common goals, combat antisemitism and defend the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Lawler added.