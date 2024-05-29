VIOLENT THUGS: CUNY College Wrecked With $3 Million In Damages Caused By Anti-Israel Agitators

City University of New York (CUNY) officials were reportedly shocked by the “unbelievable” damage caused by anti-Israel protesters at City College’s campus in Upper Manhattan, totaling at least $3 million. The protests, which turned violent, resulted in significant destruction, including a torched administration building roof, broken windows, and vandalized property.

“It’s costing over $3 million — money that should be going to our academic institution and lifting up our students,” said Councilman Eric Dinowitz, Chairman of the City Council’s Higher Education Committee. “That’s a real shame — CUNY’s purpose is to uplift people, not tear down the institution.”

The damage included $350,000 to repair the administration building’s roof, which was set ablaze by a protester’s flare. Additionally, vandals caused $250,000 in damage by breaking windows, chairs, and other furniture, while demonstrators spray-painted video surveillance cameras, resulting in $600,000 in damage.

To manage the protests and ensure campus security, CUNY has spent a substantial sum on additional measures, including erecting more fencing around the City College campus. The university has also contracted Security Services Corp. for $4 million to provide additional security guards at City College and other campuses.

The protests were in response to Israel’s actions in Gaza, and dozens of protesters were arrested, including outside agitators who were not students.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)