Carjacking at Boro Park Employment Hub Leads to Dramatic Arrest with Help from Boro Park Shomrim

A routine visit to the employee hub at 16th Avenue and 65th Street turned into a harrowing ordeal for a local resident seeking temporary help. The individual had gone to the area, known for connecting employers with temporary workers, when a man entered his car, offering to work for him.

Once inside, the suspect sat in the back seat and suddenly placed the driver in a chokehold. In a desperate bid to escape, the driver managed to jump out of the vehicle and immediately called his wife, instructing her to contact Boro Park Shomrim for help.

The suspect seized the opportunity to carjack the vehicle and sped down 16th Avenue towards the lower-numbered streets. The high-speed escape ended when the car crashed at 16th Avenue and 53rd Street.

By this time, Shomrim had received the distress call and met with the victim at 16th Avenue and 65th Street. They promptly contacted the NYPD. A Shomrim volunteer responding to the incident witnessed the crash and connected it to the carjacking after hearing the vehicle’s description over the Shomrim radio.

Responding officers from the NYPD 62nd precinct public safety unit met with the victim and proceeded to the crash scene. There, the victim identified the suspect, who was subsequently arrested.

Shormim reminds residents to remain vigilant when hiring temporary employees from various hubs around town to prevent such incidents.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)