Agudah Yahalom Albany Day Focuses on Helping the Special Needs Community

Last week Agudath Israel’s Yahalom Division convened a special advocacy trip to Albany on behalf of the special needs community. The group comprised more than 25 parents, professionals, and advocates who spent the day in the Capitol meeting with lawmakers and government officials. Throughout the day parents shared their personal experiences with lawmakers who were clearly moved by the challenges faced by the special needs community.

Many issues were discussed with legislators including Agudah’s opposition to a proposed amendment that would infringe on the due process protections for parents of students with disabilities, expanding access to OPWDD (Office of People with Developmental Disabilities) home disability services, centralizing the fingerprinting registry used to conduct background checks for Direct Service Providers, and mandating insurance companies to cover Dexcom sugar monitoring device for children with glycemic diseases.

Agudah’s delegation met with Alyson Tarek, Assistant Secretary for Human Services and Mental Hygiene, OPWDD Commissioner Kerri Neifeld, Senators Samra Brouk, Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick, Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, and Bill Weber, as well as Assemblymembers Sam Berger, Chris Eachus, Simcha Eichenstein, Jodi Giglio, Aileen Gunther, Chantel Jackson, John W. McGowan, Karen McMahon, and David Weprin. They also met with staff members of Senators Simcha Felder, John Manion, and Roxanne J. Persaud.

“It was inspiring to see so many passionate, dedicated, and knowledgeable professionals, parents, and supporters giving up their time to advocate for this important cause,” said Laura Rosenberg, a mother of a child with special needs. “The government officials connected with us and took our issues seriously and we hope that our efforts will ensure that New York will continue to expand the critical supports and services for our children.”

