The Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders From Entering The Country


The Maldives has announced a ban on Israeli passport holders entering the country, amid rising public anger over the ongoing war in Gaza. The Foreign Ministry has recommended Israeli citizens, including those with dual citizenship, to avoid traveling to the Maldives and consider leaving the archipelago if they are already there, as assistance may be difficult in case of distress.

The Maldives government’s decision comes after increased anti-Israel sentiment, with public comments from officials contributing to a heightened atmosphere. Nearly 11,000 Israelis visited the Maldives last year, accounting for 0.6% of total tourist arrivals. Israel had previously issued a travel warning in December, citing the tense atmosphere.

The Maldives, known for its luxury resorts and stunning beaches, has a predominantly Muslim population.

President Mohamed Muizzu has announced a national fundraising campaign, “Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine,” and plans to appoint a special envoy to assess Palestinian needs.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



