Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Jewish-American Soldier Found Buried In Mass Grave With Nazis In France


In a ceremony at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, the remains of Army 1st Lt. Nathan Baskind, a Jewish-American soldier who died in 1944, were transferred to US officials. Baskind’s remains had been found buried in a mass grave with Nazi soldiers in occupied France.

The identification and return of Baskind’s remains mark only the second time a group outside the Defense Department has successfully identified a missing US service member. The German War Grave Commission partnered with the PFC Lawrence Gordon Foundation and Operation Benjamin to disinter and identify Baskind’s remains.

Baskind, 28, from Pittsburgh, survived D-Day but died in a German air force hospital on June 23, 1944, after being ambushed and briefly taken prisoner. He was buried with others who perished at the facility.

The identification process began last year, and a team of specialists, including an anthropologist, forensic odontologist, and DNA firm Bode Technology, worked together to identify Baskind’s remains. The process took three months and cost around $50,000, paid for by Operation Benjamin.

On Tuesday, Baskind’s remains were handed over to Army mortuary affairs, and he will be reburied on June 23 at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NORTH ON FIRE: 120K More Israelis Targeted by Hezbollah, 2,500 Acres Of Land Burned

The Forgotten Hostage: Journalist Jake Turx Hunts For Jewish Man Missing For 31 Years [VIDEO]

Israeli Native Yeshayahu Dayan Shot And Killed By Homeless Man He Invited Into His Reno, Nevada Home

HY”D: IDF Announces Four Hostages Were Murdered By Hamas In Gaza

Jewish Mispallelim Enter Shechem, 1 Almost Lynched By Arabs

Suspicion Grows That Major Jerusalem Fire Was Arson

THANKS BIDEN: Two NYPD Officers Shot By 19-Year-Old ILLEGAL MIGRANT In Queens

Mexico Elects Claudia Sheinbaum As Its 1st Jewish & 1st Female President

IDF Identifies Remains Of Dolev Yehud, H’yd, Murdered By Hamas On Oct. 7

Charedim Hold Protests Ahead Of Israeli High Court Decision On Draft Exemptions

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network