Sheriff Jokingly Says He’s “Changing Teams” By Voting For “Convicted Felon” Donald Trump

Riverside County, California Sheriff Chad Bianco joked about “changing teams” and backing a “convicted felon” for president in Donald Trumo. Bianco’s comments come after former President Donald Trump’s felony conviction last week.

In the video message, Bianco criticizes California leaders for being “pro-criminal” and blames them for slashing corrections budgets, releasing prisoners early, and passing laws that hinder law enforcement.

Bianco, a conservative who has considered running for governor, lamented the state’s apparent affinity for criminals, citing their misguided belief that society is to blame for criminal behavior. He sarcastically suggested that maybe he had been “wrong” in his decades-long career of putting criminals behind bars.

“I think I am going to change teams… I think they’re on to something, but I don’t think they’re doing enough,” Bianco quipped He concluded by endorsing Trump, saying, “Trump 2024, baby, let’s save this country and make America great again.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)