GREAT JOB, DEMS: Trump’s Conviction Has Eroded Faith In American Justice System, Poll Finds

A new YouGov poll has revealed that the conviction of former President Donald Trump has led to a decline in Americans’ trust in the judicial system. The survey found that trust in the American jury system fell three points, from 54% to 51%, between April 16 and May 31. This drop was more pronounced among independents and Republicans, with independents’ trust decreasing by four points and Republicans’ trust plummeting by 17 points. In contrast, Democrats’ trust in the jury system increased by ten points, resulting in a massive 35-point gap between Republicans and Democrats.

Despite this erosion of trust, only 34% of Americans believe that Trump’s conviction will harm his political career. Among independents, 32% think the conviction will have a negative impact, while 18% of Republicans and 58% of Democrats hold the same view.

The poll also found that independents are divided on whether Trump’s conviction will influence their voting decisions. Four percent of independents who initially planned to vote for Trump no longer intend to do so, while an equal percentage of independents who did not plan to vote for Trump now intend to support him.

Notably, only 23% of Americans expected Trump to be convicted, according to a pre-verdict YouGov survey.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)