ATTORNEY-GENERAL FIGHTS OLAM HATORAH: Talks Being Held On Cutting All Subsidies For Lomdei Torah

Attorney-General Gali Biharav-Miara has launched a review of the legality of the government’s budgets for lomdei Torah and is currently holding talks on canceling all subsidies for yeshivah bochurim, avreichim, and even at-risk Chareid youth.

According to a Calcalist report, Biharav-Miara is reviewing, among other things, the budget for at-risk Chareidi youth in the Welfare Ministry and the discounts that avreichim receive for daycare and arnona. She is also trying to revoke Bituach Leumi subsidies for yeshivah bochurim, a subsidy that is anchored in law.

The discussions are being held as the Justice Ministry is holding talks on what to do with yeshivah budgets in general, which is likely to be soon declared illegal by the Supreme Court. If/when yeshivah budgets are declared illegal, subsidies for bochurim, avreichim and Chareidi youth may be declared illegal as well.

The Attorney-General has started holding discussions on the issue and is considering halting all subsidies.

If the subsidies are indeed canceled, it would be a heavy financial blow to avreichim. Without the daycare subsidy, which is about NIS 1,500, most Chareidi mothers could not afford to work.

Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur (Shas) responded to an inquiry on the matter by stating: “On my watch, no one will harm children because of their parents’ faith. I will fight for the Chareidi children who are in daycare. The Education Law is for all children in the State of Israel without distinction and no one is allowed to harm them. As long as I am the Minister of Labor there will be no sectoral discrimination – not in employment, education, or welfare. We’re in the Jewish state, not in Galut.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)