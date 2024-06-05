MAILBAG: Dear YWN, Your Articles Are Rubbish And Accomplish Nothing Good

Your site takes great glee in assigning blame to President Joseph Biden for matters beyond his control, and actions which he did not cause – such as your site recently saying “Thanks, Biden!” when illegal immigrant Bernardo Raul Castro-Mata, a 19-year-old from Venezuela, shot at two NYC police officers and they returned fire.

Additionally, your editor delighted in pointing out and drawing attention to the immature behavior of the person deliberately placed behind Dr. Anthony Fauci at a Congressional hearing, but your alleged “journalism” omitted that the person making faces and pouting was convicted January 6 rioter Brandon Fellows was seated behind Fauci. Fellows made pouty faces when Fauci was describing the death threats he, his wife, and his daughters have endured.

Dr. Fauci was director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 1984 to 2022, serving under seven presidents. President George W. Bush awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the U.S., for his work on combating the global AIDS epidemic. His position as NIAID director put him at the center of U.S. attempts to grapple with Covid-19, and for his work on developing a vaccine, Trump awarded him a presidential commendation.

Who were the person(s) responsible for placing a convicted January 6th rioter behind respected and esteemed Dr. Fauci? Does the rubbish you publish contribute anything positive ?

Robert Kalfus

The views expressed in the letter do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.

