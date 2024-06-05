Arab-Israeli Impersonated IDF Soldier, Slandered Israel On Social Media [VIDEO]

A 19-year-old Arab-Israeli from Abu Ghosh who impersonated an IDF soldier and slandered Israel on social media was arrested by Israel Police on Tuesday evening.

The Arab claimed in an online interview that the IDF engages in the “systematic and deliberate killing of women, children and babies in Gaza on a daily basis.”

The interview received numerous views.

Israel Police became aware of the Arab’s social media posts and began monitoring them, suspecting that he was impersonating a soldier. They located the suspect, a Abu Ghosh resident who never served as a soldier, and arrested him at his home on Tuesday evening.

The police are submitting a request to the court on Wednesday to extend his detention.

