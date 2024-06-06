Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TRAGEDY: 1-Year-OId Infant Niftar After Being Mistakenly Left In Hot Car In Sderot


Tragedy struck Sderot on Thursday, as a 16-month-old infant was found unconscious and in critical condition  after being mistakenly left in a locked vehicle during hot weather.

First responders were called to the scene and found the infant in the arms of a civilian, outside the vehicle. The infant had no heartbeat, was not breathing, and was extremely hot to the touch. The paramedics immediately began resuscitation efforts, including cooling, massages, breaths, and medication administration.

The infant was transported to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon in a mobile ICU unit, but unfortunately, was declared dead shortly after arrival.

In response to this tragedy, MDA urged parents and school bus drivers to exercise extreme caution and ensure that all children are accounted for at the end of every trip. A simple scan of the vehicle can help prevent such devastating incidents from occurring in the future.

