A new study published in BMJ Public Health has sparked concerns about the potential link between COVID vaccines and excess deaths in Western countries. Analyzing mortality data from 47 countries, researchers from the Netherlands’ Vrije Universiteit found that excess mortality has remained high since 2020, despite widespread vaccine rollout and containment measures.

The study reported over 3 million excess deaths in the US, Europe, and Australia since 2020, with figures remaining high in subsequent years. Researchers urged governments to investigate the underlying causes, including possible vaccine harms. Documented side effects include ischemic strokes, acute coronary syndromes, and brain hemorrhages.

The study authors emphasized that every life deserves protection, and the same moral applied during the pandemic should apply in its aftermath. The researchers called for a thorough investigation into the causes of persistent excess mortality.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 1.1 million Americans have died from COVID since the pandemic began. The study’s findings raise important questions about the potential role of COVID vaccines in excess deaths and highlight the need for further research and investigation.

