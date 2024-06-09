Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Bittersweet: Noa Argamani Reunites With Mother Battling Brain Cancer In “Very Difficult” Moment


Yesterday’s meeting between newly freed hostage Noa Argamani and her mother Liora, who is battling stage four brain cancer, was “very difficult,”  said Yaakov Argamani in an emotional interview with Army Radio.

“Unfortunately, her mother is in a very difficult situation,” Yaakov said, tearfully. “Her mother barely looked at Noa. This was not the reaction I was hoping for after eight months. It was very difficult.”

Despite the challenges, Yaakov believes that Liora, 61, understood the significance of the moment.

“There was a response, or half a response. She understood but was unable to convey her emotions and can’t say what she has really been waiting to say to Noa when she saw her,” he explained.

