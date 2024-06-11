AOC Fears “Out Of His Mind” Trump Will Imprison Her If Reelected

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she’s worried that former President Donald Trump will imprison her if he wins the presidential election in November. In an interview on Kara Swisher’s podcast “On with Kara Swisher,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail… He’s out of his mind.”

The Congresswoman referenced Trump’s previous campaign slogan “lock her up” and emphasized her belief that he will “round up people” if re-elected. “I take him at his word when he says that he’s going to round up people. I take him at his word when he threatens journalists. I take him at his word,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez also believes Trump has a legitimate chance of winning against President Biden. “Trump does absolutely have a chance to win. That is why I have thrown my support behind Biden early and I support it vociferously,” she said.

She stressed the importance of preventing a Trump victory, warning that it could lead to the “dissolution of democracy in the United States of America.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)