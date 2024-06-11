DEPRAVED: Terror Supporters Chant “Long Live The Intifada” Outside Oct. 7 Memorial In Manhattan

Anti-Israel protesters chanted “Long live the Intifada” and waved a Hezbollah flag outside a memorial exhibit honoring the 364 victims of the October 7 Nova Music Festival attack on Monday night in downtown Manhattan.

The protesters, organized by the pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime, clashed with police and yelled “Kill another Zionist now”, “long live the Intifada”, “Israel go to hell” during the “citywide day of rage for Gaza” demonstration. Six people were issued summonses for disorderly conduct and jumping turnstiles.

“When the Zionists decided to rave,” a woman leading the chanting yelled and the crowd repeated after her, word for word, “next to a concentration camp, that’s exactly what this music festival was. It’s like have a rave right next to the gas chambers during the Holocaust.”

“So this exhibit is nothing more than Zionist propaganda to try to justify” Israel’s war against Hamas, the woman and the chanters continued.

Music mogul Scooter Braun, one of the exhibit’s organizers, denounced the protest in an Instagram post, saying, “I don’t understand why protesting a memorial for innocent music lovers who were raped and butchered and kidnapped helps.” Others, including former Israeli government speechwriter Aviva Klompas and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, called the protest “evil,” “vicious,” and “repulsive.”

Rep. Michael Lawler labeled the actions of the protesters “disgusting,” while Joel Petlin, superintendent of the Kiryas Joel School District, accused them of supporting terrorists. “They support the terrorists who perpetrated it, and they want it to happen again,” Petlin said.

In response to the protest, the Nova Exhibit announced it would extend its run until June 22. The exhibit recreates the “Tribe of Nova” festival, which was brutally attacked by Hamas on October 7, killing hundreds of concert-goers. The United Nations has reported that Hamas terrorists also committed rape and “sexualized torture” during the assault.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)