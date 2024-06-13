NYPD Thwarts Potential Terror Plot, Arrest Queens Man With Weapons Arsenal

A 29-year-old Queens man, Judd Sanson, was arrested early Wednesday morning after a traffic stop revealed a cache of weapons and extremist materials in his vehicle, sparking fears of a potential terrorist plot.

According to police, Sanson’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer with an obscured license plate, was pulled over around 1 a.m. near 23rd Avenue and 86th Street. Upon searching the car, officers found a loaded 9mm gun, nine loaded magazines, an NYPD vest, handcuffs, two axes, a stun gun, multiple knives, a weighted whip, and an expandable baton. The baton had disturbing messages etched into it, including “You left me no choice, I am sorry, You gon learn today” and the Arabic word for “God forgive me.”

Police also discovered an orange MTA vest and a Guy Fawkes “V for Vendetta” mask, which has been associated with anarchist and extremist groups. Sanson, who allegedly expressed extremist views online, was taken into custody and charged with multiple weapons offenses.

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey praised the two alert officers who made the stop, saying, “Members of this department make gun arrests, weapons arrests, arrests for knives every day, but an arrest of this magnitude, the amount of ammunition, NYPD paraphernalia in the car was significant.”

The investigation is ongoing, but sources believe Sanson may have been planning something “very bad.”

One officer noted, “The sum of the parts had the potential for something awful.” Police officials credited the traffic stop with potentially averting a disaster, saying “ghost cars” like Sanson’s, with phony or obscured license plates, can be tied to criminal activity.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)