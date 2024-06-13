Hochul Considers Partial Mask Ban in NYC Subways Amid Antisemitic Incidents

Governor Kathy Hochul is considering reinstating a partial mask ban in New York City’s subways, specifically targeting protesters who wear masks to conceal their identities. This move comes in response to recent antisemitic incidents, including a severely disturbing episode where masked protesters harassed Jewish riders on a crowded train.

Hochul announced that she is working with lawmakers to explore options for a partial mask ban, with a focus on subways, but also considering other public spaces. She emphasized that any policy would include exemptions for health concerns, cultural events, religious reasons, and Halloween.

The governor drew a distinction between wearing masks for health reasons and donning full-face coverings to hide one’s identity, stating that the latter is a “different ballgame.” She also acknowledged that banning masks at protests entirely could raise freedom of speech concerns, but believes that protesters’ criminal and threatening behavior justifies a reevaluation of the policy.

Mayor Eric Adams has expressed support for reviving the masked protest ban, stating that “cowards hide their faces” and that protesters should not be allowed to wear masks while engaging in vile language and criminal behavior.

Proponents of a mask ban argue that it would help crack down on violent and hateful incidents by making protesters show their faces. Similar laws have been effective in combating the Ku Klux Klan’s hooded menace in the past.

However, opponents, including the New York Civil Liberties Union, have raised concerns that such a law could be unfairly used by police against people of color.

