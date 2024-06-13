Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

President Biden Says He Won’t Offer Commutation to His Son Hunter After Gun Sentence


President Joe Biden said Thursday that he will not use his presidential powers to lessen the eventual sentence that his son Hunter will receive for his federal felony conviction on gun crimes.

Biden, following the conclusion of a news conference held at the Group of Seven summit of the world’s wealthiest democracies, responded he would not when asked whether he plans to commute the sentence for his son. Hunter Biden’s sentencing date has not been set, and the three counts carry up to 25 years in prison, though that’s unlikely as a first-time offender.

Ultimately, it will be up to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was nominated to the bench by former Republican President Donald Trump, to decide how much time, if any, Hunter Biden serves behind bars.

Biden’s remarks came one day after the White House declined to rule out a potential commutation for Hunter Biden. Both the president and the White House have said for months that Biden would not pardon his son.

“I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest most decent men I know,” Biden said earlier during the news conference Thursday. “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him.”

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

The Hostages Thought The IDF Soldiers Came To Murder Them

8 MONTHS LATER: Body Found At The Gaza Border Area

Pro-Hamas Rioters Trap President In Cal State LA Building, Deface It With Anti-Israel Graffiti

Antisemitic Vandals Mark Homes Of Brooklyn Museum Leaders With Hamas Symbols, Including Jewish Director

4 Injured As Hezbollah Pounds Israel, 15 Fires Rage, Tzfas Cancels School

Hezbollah Fires 215 Rockets After IDF Kills Hezbollah Commander; Netanyahu Holds Security Assessment

TEHILLIM: 21-Year-Old Bochur In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle In Lakewood

FLATBUSH: Petira of Reb Bentzion Kornreich Z”L, Well-Known Gabbai At Landau’s Shul

STUNNING ANTISEMITISM: New York Filled With Unbridled And Menacing Hamas And Hitler Supporters

GUILTY: Hunter Biden Convicted Of All 3 Felonies In Federal Gun Trial

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network