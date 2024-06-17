MAILBAG: Single Girls Are The Unsung Heroines Of Limud Hatorah

Last night was another Adirei Hatorah event – a beautiful display of Kavod Hatorah and a way to express Klal Yisroel’s appreciation and acknowledgment of the yungerman’s integral role in our society. Special mention was also given to the nshei chayil who stand behind their husbands and sacrifice greatly to ensure his success in limmud Hatorah. Ashrecha!

There are always letters written afterward by someone who says he’s just a common man but he feels that his role in society as an ehrliche yid is just as commendable but never acknowledged. This letter is not such a letter.

This letter merely would like to mention another sect of society who sacrifice so deeply for Torah, even though sometimes they don’t get to reap the benefits of this dedication to Torah for many years.

I am referring to the chashuve single girls in shidduchim who are holding out for a long term learner- for someone to learn in Kollel.

These chashuve girls are working full-time jobs, earning and saving year after year to hopefully hold out a yungerman in Kollel.

These girls don’t have the pleasure or benefit of actually learning Torah, but they

are still as dedicated as can be, holding tightly onto their dreams as they plug away at their monotonous careers for years on end, putting away money as they daven fervently for their wish to be fulfilled.

What an incredible display of dedication and chashivus Hatorah!

They aren’t holding out for money, a life of luxury, or to be stay-at-home mothers, but rather for the chance to have a husband a Talmid Chacham.

This is something which is inspiring to see and is a real sacrifice for Torah. Yehi Ratzon that they, along with of of klal Yisroels singles, should be zoche to see their dreams fulfilled and find their zivug hagon bekarov.

Anonymous

