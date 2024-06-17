BAAL MOFES: Anti-Israel Squad Rep. Cori Bush Claims To Have Magically Healed A Woman’s Tumor

In her 2022 autobiography, “The Forerunner: A Story of Pain and Perseverance in America,” far-left Squad member Rep. Cori Bush makes astonishing claims of performing miraculous faith healings as a religious faith healer.

According to the book, Bush writes about developing her abilities through “applying God’s Word to her life” and understanding the power within her. She recounts two remarkable – and ridiculous – stories of healing: one of a three-year-old girl who took her first steps after Bush prayed over her, and another of a woman whose tumors disappeared after Bush laid hands on her and prayed.

Bush’s has long been affiliated with a “faith-healing church” in Missouri that has been mocked, particularly after the church’s lead pastor claimed to have cured Bush of coronavirus through faith healing over the phone in 2021.

As a member of the embattled “Squad,” Bush is currently facing a tough primary challenge from Wesley Bell, the prosecuting attorney of St. Louis, with polls indicating she trails by a double-digit margin.

While Bush’s book received a significant media push upon its release, it appears few have read it, and her claims of miraculous healings have sparked more mockery than acclaim.

