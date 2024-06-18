HARROWING FOOTAGE: Man Tries Kidnapping Jewish Children In Broad Daylight In Stamford Hill

A shocking incident unfolded on the second day of Shavuos outside a Stamford Hill shul, as a suspect attempted to forcibly steal two small children from their father in broad daylight. Surveillance footage from the Chabad House on Stamford Hill N16 captured the harrowing struggle between the suspect and the identifiably Jewish father, who miraculously managed to protect his children from the assailant.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:56 a.m. on Thursday morning. The suspect fled the scene after the failed attempted kidnapping. Witnesses told Stamford Hill Shomrim that the motivation behind the crime was likely antisemitism, although further details are still unknown.

Shomrim and local police are urging the victim and other witnesses to come forward and aid in the ongoing investigation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)