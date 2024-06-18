Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

SHOCK POLL: Majority Of Hispanics Want All Illegal Immigrants Deported


A new CBS News/YouGov poll has found widespread support among American voters for a national program to deport all undocumented immigrants living in the US illegally.

The survey, conducted earlier this month, shows that 62% of registered voters support such a program, while 38% oppose it.

The poll’s findings are even more striking when broken down by demographic groups. A majority of women (58%) and college-educated individuals (58%) expressed support for the program. Moreover, 53% of Hispanic voters, a key demographic group, also favor the program, although this is lower than the 67% of white respondents who support it.

These results align with other recent trends showing an increase in concern about the US southern border and a shift in Hispanic voters’ preferences towards Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Overall, Trump holds a significant advantage over President Joe Biden among Hispanic voters on the issue of immigration, with 49% trusting Trump more on border security and immigration compared to 24% for Biden.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

After Months Of Pressure: Key Congressional Dems Sign Arms Sale To Israel, Including 50 F-15s

TEHILLIM: Jewish Man Struck And Critically Injured In Boro Park Hit-And-Run

BAAL MOFES: Anti-Israel Squad Rep. Cori Bush Claims To Have Magically Healed A Woman’s Tumor

MAILBAG: Single Girls Are The Unsung Heroines Of Limud Hatorah

WATCH THIS: Pro-Palestinian Activists Breach, Vandalize Israeli Defense Firm’s UK Facility

KEIN YIRBU: IDF Wipes Out 50% Of Hamas Terrorists In Rafah

PHOTO GALLERY 2: Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo 2024 (Photos By Yehuda Jacobs)

PHOTO GALLERY 1: Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo 2024

OLAM HATORAH UNITED: 25,000+ Attend Maamad Adirei Hatorah To Celebrate And Honor Lomdei Torah [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Following Gantz Resignation

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network