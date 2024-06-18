SHOCK POLL: Majority Of Hispanics Want All Illegal Immigrants Deported

A new CBS News/YouGov poll has found widespread support among American voters for a national program to deport all undocumented immigrants living in the US illegally.

The survey, conducted earlier this month, shows that 62% of registered voters support such a program, while 38% oppose it.

The poll’s findings are even more striking when broken down by demographic groups. A majority of women (58%) and college-educated individuals (58%) expressed support for the program. Moreover, 53% of Hispanic voters, a key demographic group, also favor the program, although this is lower than the 67% of white respondents who support it.

These results align with other recent trends showing an increase in concern about the US southern border and a shift in Hispanic voters’ preferences towards Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Overall, Trump holds a significant advantage over President Joe Biden among Hispanic voters on the issue of immigration, with 49% trusting Trump more on border security and immigration compared to 24% for Biden.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)