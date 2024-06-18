Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Jewish D-Day Veteran Slams French Officials for Honoring Hamas Supporter


A 99-year-old Jewish veteran of D-Day has expressed outrage and disappointment over the honoring of a Palestinian journalist who has justified Hamas atrocities against Israelis. Mervyn Kersh, from London, criticized French officials for awarding Motaz Azaiza, a Gaza-based journalist, the Prize of Liberty as part of the 80th anniversary events commemorating the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France.

Kersh, who fought in Normandy during World War II, told The Times of Israel that he was appalled by the decision to honor Azaiza, who has glorified Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists and justified the October 7 attacks against Israelis. “I want to tell them how wrong they are and how disgusting it is to those who liberated France,” Kersh said, referring to the regional government of Normandy.

Azaiza, who received a $27,000 check during a ceremony attended by the president of the Normandy region, has stated that Palestinians should not be expected to condemn the October 7 attacks without also condemning Israel’s actions against Palestinians since 1948.

Kersh expressed his disillusionment with the honoring, saying, “We came to rescue France and the rest of Europe, which we did. We all thought that was worth doing. I have my doubts now.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

After Months Of Pressure: Key Congressional Dems Sign Arms Sale To Israel, Including 50 F-15s

TEHILLIM: Jewish Man Struck And Critically Injured In Boro Park Hit-And-Run

BAAL MOFES: Anti-Israel Squad Rep. Cori Bush Claims To Have Magically Healed A Woman’s Tumor

MAILBAG: Single Girls Are The Unsung Heroines Of Limud Hatorah

WATCH THIS: Pro-Palestinian Activists Breach, Vandalize Israeli Defense Firm’s UK Facility

KEIN YIRBU: IDF Wipes Out 50% Of Hamas Terrorists In Rafah

PHOTO GALLERY 2: Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo 2024 (Photos By Yehuda Jacobs)

PHOTO GALLERY 1: Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo 2024

OLAM HATORAH UNITED: 25,000+ Attend Maamad Adirei Hatorah To Celebrate And Honor Lomdei Torah [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Following Gantz Resignation

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network