White House Axes Strategic Meeting After Bibi Complains About Arms Restrictions

The White House canceled a strategic meeting in Washington scheduled for Thursday following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s video message on Wednesday slamming the Biden administration for withholding arms to Israel, two US officials told Axios.

However, a third US official said that the meeting was only postponed due to a scheduling issue and was not canceled.

The meeting was set to discuss Iran, the war in Gaza and other security issues and was to include Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, and other senior Israeli and US officials.

The Israeli officials were already on the way to Washington when the meeting was canceled/postponed.

Netanyahu’s video statement was published during the visit of US envoy Amos Hochstein, who personally delivered a message about the Biden administration’s ire to the prime minister.

Ironically, Hochstein is in the region to try to thwart the breakout of a full-scale between Israel and Hezbollah, a conflict that would be most imperiled by delays in arms shipments.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the Biden administration is delaying the sale of 50 F-15 jets to Israel despite two top Democrats finally removing their objections to the deal.

