For Second Year Ishay Ribo to Headline Largest Jewish Unity Concert in North America

For the second year in a row, world renowned singer Ishay Ribo is scheduled to headline the premier Jewish unity concert of the year in the “world’s most famous arena,” Madison Square Garden in New York City. Building on last year’s successful late summer event, this year’s version, scheduled for Sunday, September 15th, promises to be grander and all the more thrilling.

In light of the difficult, oftentimes painful, events of this past year, this unique opportunity for Jews of all stripes and backgrounds to come together for an evening of soulful joy with Ribo’s music is a welcome reprieve. Famous for his boundary-defying ability to reach out and connect with the hearts and souls of all Jews, Ribo’s performance in the epicenter of American Jewry is a chance to unite as one family in hope and song.

Indeed, when war broke out in Israel last year, Ishay sprang into action, crisscrossing the country to bring joy to soldiers on the front lines, injured soldiers back home, bereaved families of fallen soldiers, as well as displaced families from the border communities. Forgoing his own pain, Ishay gave his heart and soul to the Jewish people to bring comfort, joy, and hope.

He now brings that same passion of unity and song back to the American stage in nothing less than North America’s greatest and most prestigious venue.

As in the past year, the concert is being organized in collaboration with Davidson Artist Management and Bnei Akiva of the United States & Canada, an organization singularly dedicated to uniting the Jewish world with Torah, Avodah, and encouraging Aliyah.

Bnei Akiva offers numerous programs that ignite the hearts of future Jewish leaders and strengthen connection to Israel and Judaism. From immersive experiences such as summer camps and trips, to leadership development and community service, Bnei Akiva is fostering a new generation of engaged and connected Jewish youth. A world-class event in the US with Israel’s most prominent voices falls directly in line with such a noble mission.

Joining Ribo on the stage will be some of Israel’s preeminent singers. Idan Reichel and Eviatar Banai are known throughout the Jewish world as the authoritative voices of modern Israeli music, if not the very founders of the genre. Performing in countless venues across Israel and authors of multiple music labels, Raichel and Banai’s voices have come to define the contemporary Israeli sound. But never before have they performed on such a stage. Ishay Ribo is privileged and honored to introduce them to this new audience of enthusiastic Anglo Jewry.

Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster