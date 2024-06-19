MI KIAMCHA YISROEL: Yeshivas Kaminetz Saves The Day When Bnos Leah PPY’s Air Conditioning Breaks Down – On Graduation Day!

[Submitted to YWN and published unedited]

June, graduation season! Graduates stand proudly in their graduation gowns, inspirational speakers abound, and parents are ready to accept their long-awaited Nachas!

Yet, what does a school do when their air conditioning system breaks down on the day of the planned graduation? Of course, this is also during the hottest week of the season and the temperature in the school auditorium is hovering at mid-eighty degrees before a single guest or graduate has yet to arrive!

This was the exact scenario that the administrative staff of Bnos Leah Prospect Park Yeshiva was facing on Monday June 17, 2024.

Yet, with one well placed phone call, our graduation issues were promptly resolved. Thank you, Rabbi Dovid Stamm from Yeshivas Kamenitz for graciously opening your doors and allowing us to use your space for our graduation! Thank you for working through all the technicalities that a last-minute change like this entails with tremendous grace and hospitality!

We were humbled and one again reminded how fortunate we are to be part of a community and nation dedicated to helping each other succeed!

Thank you,

Hanhalas PPY

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)