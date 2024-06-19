50+ Florida Shuls Targeted With Bomb Threats; FBI Investigating

Over 50 shuls across Florida were forced to evacuate on Tuesday after receiving bomb threats via email, sparking a massive response from law enforcement and concerns about rising antisemitism.

The threats, which were deemed harmless after police sweeps and evacuations, targeted shuls in Miami, Broward County, Palm Beach County, and elsewhere.

This incident is the latest in a string of antisemitic hate crimes in Florida, including a cyber attack on a synagogue last September and recent vandalism at a Miami kosher bagel shop.

Paul Morris, 26, was arrested in Boca Raton on Tuesday for posting threats on social media, but it’s unclear if he’s connected to the bomb threats or other hate crimes.

Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to combat rising antisemitism, allocating tens of millions of dollars to address the issue. “If anyone attempts to bring it here, they’ll face significant resistance,” he said.

The FBI is investigating the bomb threats and other incidents.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)