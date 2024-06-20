HATE IN WILLIAMSBURG: Police Seeking 5 Antisemites Who Attacked Jewish Man [VIDEO]

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five anti-Semites wanted in connection with an antisemitic assault that occurred in the 90th Precinct.

The incident, which is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force, took place on Thursday, June 6, at approximately 11:46 PM, in the vicinity of Lorimer Street and Meserole Street.

According to police, a 41-year-old male victim was walking in the area when five unidentified individuals made anti-Semitic statements and threw traffic cones and bottles at him, causing minor injuries.

The individuals are described as follows:

– Suspect #1: Male, approximately 17 years old, dark complexion, medium build, 5’10” with black dreads and brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and red pants.

– Suspect #2: Male, approximately 14-16 years old, medium complexion, slim build, short black hair, and brown eyes, last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

– Suspect #3: Male, approximately 18-20 years old, dark complexion, medium build, and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black, gray, and white sweatshirt, white shirt, dark pants, black and white hat, and a black mask.

– Suspect #4: Male, approximately 16 years old, dark complexion, slim build, and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatshirt, and black shoes.

– Suspect #5: Female, approximately 18 years old, dark complexion, medium build, black hair, and brown eyes, last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is urged to contact the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force or call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)