Transform Your Life In 4 Minutes! Join Thousands of Listeners Across the Globe!

A quiet revolution is taking place. Path4Life , one of the Torah world’s best-kept secrets, is a one-stop treasure trove of four minute shiurim. Conceived by R’ Nochum Malinowitz, a world renowned Talmid chacham in all areas of Torah, he shares his depth and breadth of knowledge with short, sweet, and relevant four minutes that will change your life.

A Talmid of the famous Riverdale Yeshiva, he also learned in Brisk and BMG for many years before becoming the Rav of Liberty Village. With clarity and Geshmack, he explains the Parsha, fascinates you with Medrash, and lifts your spirits with inspiring stories of Gedolim. You will find yourself easily understanding Gemara, Halacha, Tefila, Nach or any area that piques your interest. With a hundred different topics, this platform is a beacon of inspiration for listeners across the United States, Europe, and Eretz Yisrael.

Path4Life Is available on all major podcast platforms. There is also a cutting edge app designed with a user friendly interface, including a search function, the ability to bookmark, save or share, and options to control playback speed. The library is well organized making It easy to find your topic of interest and easily switch topics. One reason Path4Life has gained so much popularity is its limit of 4 minutes per shiur (hence the 4 in Path4Life). In our busy world, people enjoy the ability to learn something in less time. While driving to work or running a quick errand, you can get and retain your daily dose of Torah quickly and easily.

Whether seeking to fortify your trust in Hashem, deepen your understanding of Hilchos Shabbos, or get Chizuk from the wonders of Hashem’s world, you are guaranteed to find something you’ll enjoy. Each shiur is only four minutes, with concise, practical application for everyday life.

Among the shiurim , Bitachon4Life is the most popular, with thousands of daily listeners. Men, women, and teenagers turn to Bitachon4Life for inspiration, finding Chizuk in its empowering messages. The shiur has impacted tens of thousands of people who previously had only a vague concept of Bitachon and are mastering this foundational part of Yiddishkeit. Many listeners report how it has positively affected their life at work and home. With only four minutes a day, you too can transform your life and achieve clarity, focus, and Chizuk.

Path4Life also has a daily Daf Yomi Shiur which is about half an hour that explains the daf in a way that everyone can understand. Daily listeners say they feel they are part of the Shiur even though they are not there physically. As Chaim, a member of the shiur from the beginning says “Even when traveling overseas, I feel connected and it gives me a push to learn even when I feel tired or have other Tirdos”.

Baruch Hashem, the platform continues to expand, with 30 to 40 new shiurim added daily, including a recently launched series on Ahavas Yisrael. R’ Nochum continues to tirelessly spread Torah and offer content to anyone who is thirsting for growth and is working on drawing closer to Hashem.