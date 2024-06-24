American Jews Strengthen Ties With Israel Amid Conflict

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, North American Jews are increasingly fortifying their connections with Israel, as highlighted by a series of real estate events held from May 29 to June 4 in Toronto, Monsey, and Boro Park. Despite the ongoing conflict, interest in Israeli real estate among North American Jews remains strong.

Rabbi Y.Y. Jacobson, speaking at the Israel Real Estate Conference in Monsey, said that “anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiment are one and the same.” He highlighted the unique status of Israel as the world’s only Jewish-majority nation, noting that there are over 50 Muslim-majority countries in the world, 23 whose official state religion is Islam, and 158 Christian-majority ones. When people hate Israel, the world’s only Jewish nation, he said, they’re really hating Jews.

In response, American Jews are only strengthening their ties with Israel, Mr. Shia Getter, CEO of The Getter Group, which organized these events, said. Held in several formats at venues in Toronto, Boro Park, and Monsey in late May and early June, the Israel real estate events attracted dozens of participants. Many attendees mentioned how they hope to eventually leave America and Canada, especially in light of the increasingly hostile environment, skyrocketing anti-Semitism, and echoing shockwaves of the war in Israel. Others were looking to at least help their children establish themselves there, even if they themselves are not yet ready to make the move. Others are planning for their retirement there. “More and more Jews are looking to establish a foothold in Eretz Yisrael,” Mr. Luky Guigui, one of the conference presenters, said.

Nevertheless, participants raised significant financial concerns, such as protecting their assets and planning their estates. Their questions touched on the nuances of international real estate transactions, tax implications of foreign purchases, ideal investments for capital growth and short-term ROI, the correlation between the CPI and inflation and mortgages, recent developments in the industry, and more. Joseph Klein, founding partner of Korsinsky & Klein, LLP, reassured them that these challenges can be navigated with competent legal advice.

The war hasn’t decreased interest in Israeli real estate, as sales have been on an incline for years and did not plateau even with the war. “Eretz Yisrael belongs to everyone, and every Jew can make it happen,” he said. “We have no other place,” Rabbi Y.Y. Jacobson added. “Eretz Yisrael is our place.”







