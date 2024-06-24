Jerry Seinfeld Roasts Pro-Palestinian Protesters Again, This Time Over Paying To Disrupt His Show [VIDEO]

Jewish Comedian Jerry Seinfeld faced off with pro-Palestinian protesters for the second time in a week, this time mocking them for paying to get into his show only to disrupt it. The incident occurred at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, during his ongoing comedy tour.

A group of protesters began chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and accused Seinfeld of supporting “genocide” amid the Israel-Hamas war. Seinfeld responded with his signature wit, saying, “I think you need to go back and tell whoever is running your organization, ‘We just gave more money to a Jew.'” The audience erupted in laughter.

As the protesters were escorted out by police, Seinfeld continued to roast them, saying, “You’re not doing well. It’s so hard for you.” He pointed out that the audience’s booing was not a good sign that their message was getting across. “Come up with a better plan,” he advised.

Outside the venue, a dozen protesters held signs protesting the comedian.

Last week, Seinfeld also confronted protesters at another show, joking, “It’s the Jewish comedians, that’s who we have to get! They’re the ones doing everything.”

