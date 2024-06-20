UNFIT FOR OFFICE: Watch As Biden Struggles To Get Into SUV, Forgets Name Of Secretary Of Homeland Security

Physically and mentally, Joe Biden is cooked. There’s really no way to beat around the bush about it anymore.

One new video shows President Joe Biden struggling to climb into a Secret Service SUV upon arriving in Delaware. The video, initially shared by the Trump War Room X account, shows Biden gingerly approaching the vehicle and using his arms to push himself into the SUV.

“Crooked Joe Biden—who is hardly ambulatory at this point—had a really hard time getting into the SUV,” the Trump War Room wrote.

In a separate incident, Biden forgot the name of his Secretary of Homeland Security during a speech, further fueling concerns about his mental acuity.

These incidents come as a significant majority of voters (67%) believe Biden is too old to serve a second term, according to a Quinnipiac poll from February. Moreover, an overwhelming 82% of Americans express concerns about Biden’s physical and mental health, as revealed in a May poll.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has dismissed such videos as “cheap fakes” published in “bad faith.” Which raises an obvious question: if Biden is sprightly, why not have him out in public more, doing live interviews and demonstrating for everyone how vigorous he is?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)