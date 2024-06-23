BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of Torah Vodaas Mashgiach Harav Moshe Wolfson ZT”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Harav Moshe Wolfson zt”l, the Mashgiach of Mesivta Torah Vodaas and Rav of Bais Medrash Emunas Yisroel in Boro Park. He was approximately 99 years old.

A renowned gadol who inspired tens of thousands throughout his long and storied life, Rav Moshe delivered powerful addresses in both English and Yiddish, and his seforim, Emunas Etecha and Wellsprings of Faith, have changed the lives of untold numbers of people, strengthening their attachment to Torah, Tefillah, and Emunah.

Rav Moshe was a closed talmid of Harav Shraga Feivel Mendlowitz, zt”l, the first Menahel of Torah Vodaas. In 1943, he joined Aish Dos, a groundbreaking program initiated by Rav Shraga Feivel to train rabbinic leaders for positions in yeshivos and day schools across America. This marked the beginning of Rav Wolfson’s illustrious career in Chinuch.

He taught at Yeshiva Torah Vodaas for many years and was eventually he was appointed Mashgiach by Harav Yaakov Kamenetsky, zt”l in the 1960’s. He also served as the marah d’asra of Camp Torah Vodaas for numerous summers, fostering a devoted following of talmidim who later established Emunas Yisrael, with Rav Wolfson as their Rav.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at 10 AM at Emunas Yisroel. Kevurah will take place in Teveria, in Eretz Yisroel.

