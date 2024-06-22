BD”E: Petirah Of Rav Avi Oberlander Z”L, Menahel At Yeshiva Heichal Hatorah

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rav Avi (Mordechai Avraham Zecharya Menachem ben Tzvi Yehuda) Oberlander Z”L, the Menahel of Yeshiva Heichal Hatorah, and previously the S’gan Menahel and Sho’el Umaishiv at Mesivta of Waterbury.
Rav Avi z”l, originally from Flatbush, also served as the head counselor of Camp Rayim for many years, providing an uplifting, Torahdike summer for thousands of children.
He had been battling a serious illness for a little over a year, before his condition recently severely deteriorated. He was sadly niftar over Shabbos.
He is survived by his wife and five children, who range in age from 3 years old to 18 years.
The levaya is scheduled to take place at 11 AM Sunday morning at B’nai Shalom, 135 Roseland Avenue in Waterbury. Shiva will be observed at 122 Tower Road, also in Waterbury.
Yehi Zichro Baruch.
A fund has been established to help the family. Please donate generously.
This is terrible. A young father and young sgan menahel cut down so early at the prime of his life. Baruch Dayan Emes is not what we should say; it should be said RACHMANA LITZLON, HASHEM YISHMOR.
Baruch Dayan Emes,
Reb Avi we will miss you. This is such a huge tragedy for all of כלל ישראל. Reb Avi was a איש קודש. A big בעל עבודה. I remember going to Yeshiva YTT in Staten Island with Reb Avi and he was always מדקדק in everything he did to do what was right and be a איש ישר. His כבוד & הנהגה for the רביים of the Yeshiva was unparallel to those around him. He was a איש אמת. All he wanted was to do the רצון of בורא עולם.
Reb Avi was raised by his beautiful parents may הקבה be מברך them with אריכות ימים
ושנים. His father Reb Heshy also a true איש
אמת. His whole being was too do what’s right.
Reb Avi very soft spoken & always seeking to do the רצון הבורא will be greatly missed. Reb Avi we will miss you, however you will never be forgotten.
We can’t understand why בורא עולם took you at such a young age and before your time. It’s very painful & heart wrenching & there are no words to describe this pain and rawness.
May you be a מליץ יושר for your wife, children & entire family and may הקב”ה bring a נחמה to all of us המקום ינחם אתכם בתוך שאר אבלי ציון וירושלים. And בי למות ומחה השם דמעה על כל פנים.
Reb Avi we are in complete and utter shock 😢 😢. You were so special to all and we will miss you.
Reb Avi Oberlander
זכר צדיק לברכה
was truly a great man.
He did lots and lots of Chessed for many different people in a quiet way. He was not looking for any honor. He quietly helped many many guys with all sorts of issues.
A real true loss for Klal Yisroel.