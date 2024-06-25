Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
1933’s COMEBACK: Antisemitism In Germany Surged By 80% in 2023, Watchdog Group Reports


A shocking report by the RIAS group, a watchdog organization that monitors antisemitism in Germany, has revealed a staggering 80% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2023, with a total of 4,782 incidents recorded. More than half of the incidents occurred after October 7, according to the report.

The report highlights several disturbing incidents, including a firebomb attack on a shul in Berlin and flares thrown at a Jewish family’s home in North Rhine-Westphalia, both of which occurred in mid-October.

“On average, 13 antisemitic incidents were recorded per day,” notes the RIAS report, painting a stark picture of the daily threats faced by the Jewish community in Germany.

Benjamin Steinitz, the director of RIAS, emphasized the dire consequences of this surge in antisemitism, saying, “Jewish life has become even less possible in Germany as well since October 7.”

