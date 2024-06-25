Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BLACKS FOR TRUMP: 23% Of Black Voters Back Trump, Nearly Doubling His 2020 Support


A new CBS News/YouGov poll has found a significant surge in support for former President Donald Trump among black voters, with 23% backing him, nearly double the 12% who supported him in 2020.

In contrast, President Joe Biden’s support among black voters has seen a substantial decline. While exit polls in 2020 showed 87% support for Biden, the recent CBS News/YouGov poll indicates that support has dropped to 75%.

A recent feature in Politico Magazine highlighted the sentiments of black men in Milwaukee participating in a voter advocacy program aimed at boosting black male voting participation. The men expressed lukewarm support for Biden, with one individual, Rome Simmons, remarking, “Sleepy Joe? You see the way he shuffles around. Hell, I’d be sleepy, too.”

Another participant, Lorenzo Davis, revealed he would be voting for Trump, citing his focus on business and promoting American-made products.

The Trump campaign has taken notice of this shift and recently launched a group specifically aimed at courting black voters.

