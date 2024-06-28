RIGGED: Google Interfering In Election; Search Results Favor Biden Over Trump

An investigation by the Media Research Center (MRC) has uncovered evidence of bias in Google’s search results, potentially impacting the visibility of presidential candidates’ campaign websites. The MRC’s research, conducted just days before Thursday’s presidential debate, revealed stark differences in how Google presents search results for various candidates.

When searching for a candidate’s name along with “presidential race 2024,” researchers found that President Biden’s campaign website appeared as the top result, while former President Trump’s website was notably absent from the first page of results.

The study involved two sets of search queries, focusing on individual candidates and party-specific searches. In both cases, researchers noted significant disparities in how different candidates’ websites were ranked. For party-specific searches, a search for “republican party presidential campaign websites” placed Trump’s campaign site at the 39th position out of 40 results, while a similar search for Democratic candidates prominently featured Biden’s website at the top.

The importance of search result rankings cannot be overstated, as Google’s visibility can significantly influence public perception and access to campaign resources. With Google commanding a global market share of nearly 92 percent in the search engine space, the positioning of campaign websites in search results could have a substantial impact on a candidate’s online visibility and, potentially, their campaign’s reach.

This is not the first time Google has faced scrutiny over its potential influence on elections, with the MRC documenting 41 instances of alleged election interference by Google since 2008.

Google maintains that its search algorithms are designed to provide the most relevant and useful information to users, without political bias. However, the opacity of these algorithms and the significant impact they can have on information dissemination continue to raise questions about the responsibility and power of tech companies in democratic processes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)