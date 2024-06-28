Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

FAKE NEWS: 16% Of Gaza Structures Destroyed – Not 50%, As UNRWA Claims


16% of Gaza’s infrastructure, equivalent to approximately 36,000 permanent structures, has been damaged beyond repair due to the ongoing conflict, according to Israeli data reported by Ynet. This figure is corroborated by a recent United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT) report, which utilized satellite imagery analysis to assess the extent of the damage.

The UNOSAT report also revealed that around 36,000 buildings have been destroyed, with an additional 100,000 sustaining damage.

These figures contradict a previous claim by the UN refugee agency UNRWA that over 50% of buildings had been completely destroyed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

32 Peleg Protestors Arrested After Blocking Highway In Bnei Brak [VIDEO]

UPDATE FROM NY: Divided Appellate Court Holds that Felder Law Allows State Education Commissioner to Regulate Yeshivas

SHOCK IN BEIT SHEMESH: Chassid Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Iran

“SHAME ON YOU!” Israel’s Foreign Minister Slams Erdogan as “War Criminal” Over Support for Hezbollah

YWN EDITORIAL: The Tragic Hypocrisy of Mental Health Awareness in Our Community

H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed, 16 Injured From Roadside Bombs In Jenin

HaRav Maya Of Sefardi Moetzet: “Even Those Who Aren’t Learning Cannot Serve In IDF”

TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: 13-Year-Old Bochur Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Pomona

Judaica Store In Flatbush Is Victim Of Brazen Knife-Point Robbery; Shomrim Apprehends Suspect

Making Sense of The Lakewood Tragedy

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network