FAKE NEWS: 16% Of Gaza Structures Destroyed – Not 50%, As UNRWA Claims

16% of Gaza’s infrastructure, equivalent to approximately 36,000 permanent structures, has been damaged beyond repair due to the ongoing conflict, according to Israeli data reported by Ynet. This figure is corroborated by a recent United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT) report, which utilized satellite imagery analysis to assess the extent of the damage.

The UNOSAT report also revealed that around 36,000 buildings have been destroyed, with an additional 100,000 sustaining damage.

These figures contradict a previous claim by the UN refugee agency UNRWA that over 50% of buildings had been completely destroyed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)