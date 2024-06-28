IDF Drone Strike Kills Hezbollah Terrorist Responsible For Drone Attacks

The IDF has confirmed carrying out a drone strike in southern Lebanon’s Sohmor, resulting in the death of a Hezbollah operative. The terrorist, identified by Hezbollah as Ali al-Din, was allegedly behind recent drone attacks on northern Israel.

In a statement, the IDF revealed that fighter jets also targeted buildings used by Hezbollah in Houla and Aitaroun, while troops shelled areas in southern Lebanon with artillery.

The military also confirmed that two explosive-laden drones launched by Hezbollah at the Western Galilee struck areas near Rosh Hanikra, but reported no injuries. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they had targeted a Navy base.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)