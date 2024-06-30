HAUNTING: Eerie Discovery Made Under Auschwitz Floorboards 80 Years After Liberation

A remarkable discovery has been made at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, shedding light on the daily lives of prisoners during one of the darkest periods in human history. More than 30 handmade chess pieces have been uncovered beneath the floorboards of a former prisoner block, revealing a hidden aspect of life inside the notorious camp.

The 35 chess pieces, crafted from prefabricated cardboard, were found in block 8 of Auschwitz I camp, presumably hidden from Nazi guards. Despite being around 80 years old, the pieces are remarkably well-preserved, with images of rooks, pawns, bishops, and knights still easily distinguishable.

Elżbieta Cajzer, head of the Auschwitz Museum’s Collections, said that the focus of whoever it was that created the pieces was functionality, portability, and quick concealment. The prisoners’ ability to hide the game quickly was crucial, as any discovery could have led to severe punishment – or even immediate execution.

Auschwitz, established in 1940, was a place of unimaginable suffering, where over 1.1 million people were murdered during World War II. Prisoners were subjected to brutal conditions, and any form of escape or mental respite was vital. Games like chess and cards were popular among prisoners, who would often craft their own pieces using illegally acquired materials.

The discovered chess pieces will be showcased in an upcoming exhibition focused on the daily lives of prisoners in concentration camps, providing a unique glimpse into the resilience and resourcefulness of those who suffered at Auschwitz.

