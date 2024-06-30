Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Canada Imposes New Sanctions On “Extremist Settlers” In Yehuda And Shomron


Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Thursday the imposition of additional sanctions on seven individuals and five entities linked to “extremist settler” activities in the West Bank. The sanctions aim to hold accountable those facilitating, supporting, or financing violence against Palestinian civilians and their property.

According to the Foreign Ministry, extremist settler violence has resulted in loss of life, property damage, forced displacement, and insecurity for both Palestinians and Israelis. These attacks undermine Palestinian human rights, prospects for a two-state solution, and pose significant risks to regional security, according to the Canadian government.

The sanctioned individuals include Ben Zion Gopstein, Daniella Weiss, Einan Ben-Nir Amram Tanjil, Elisha Yered, Ely Federman, Meir Mordechai Ettinger, and Shalom Zicherman. The five entities listed are Amana, Hilltop Youth, Lehava, Moshe’s Farm, and Zvi’s Farm.

